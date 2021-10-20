Harris Co. Precinct 4 constable deputy released from hospital as reward increases to $75,000

The newly increased amount was announced Wednesday during a Houston police news conference regarding the Oct. 16 incident outside of a north Houston nightclub where Deputy Kareem Atkins was shot to death. Two other deputies, Darryl Garrett and Juqaim Barthen, were also wounded.
The amount includes $10,000 offered by Crime Stoppers of Houston, $40,000 from billionaire Tilman Fertitta, and $25,000 donated anonymously. Fertitta chairs the Houston Police Foundation.
The 100 Club of Houston also disclosed donating $20,000 to Atkins' widow and two small children.
Houston police made the announcement just a couple of hours after Deputy Barthen left the hospital to an emotional tribute by his colleagues.
Barthen, who was wounded in the leg, received an ovation from his co-workers who waited to greet him at Memorial Hermann hospital.
WATCH: Precinct 4 deputies talk about Juqaim Barthen's release from hospital
Deputy Garrett is still being treated in the ICU after being shot multiple times in the back.
If you know any information regarding the shooting, you are urged to call HPD at 713-308-3600.
