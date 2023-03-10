Woman followed, robbed in Bellaire after making large cash withdrawal from bank miles away, HPD says

Before the incident, HPD said the woman had gone to the bank to withdraw a large sum of money for an upcoming trip and drove more than 20 miles to where the robbery unfolded.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's attack was caught on video in Bellaire after police believe she was followed for more than 20 miles from a bank she withdrew cash from.

Houston police said on Feb. 13, at about 11:30 a.m., the woman was walking in front of a shopping center in the 9800 block of Bellaire Boulevard when a man approached her.

The man allegedly grabs her and attempts to take a cash envelope from her hands.

Surveillance video shows the woman dropping her things, and a struggle ensues over the cash.

Officials said the man apparently grabbed what he thought was the envelope containing the money and began running away. He then can be seen running back after police say he realized he had the wrong envelope.

After running back toward the woman, he picks her up and body slams her to the ground. He then grabs the right envelope with the cash and takes off.

Before the incident, authorities say the woman had gone to the Bank of America at 9875 Blackhawk Blvd. and withdrew a large sum of money for an upcoming trip. She then drove 24 miles to the Bellaire location where the robbery unfolded.

Police believe the man might have watched the woman at the bank and followed her.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his early 20s with a skinny build, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, and 140 pounds.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

