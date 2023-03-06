The terrifying new video shows the 72-year-old woman scream as the robber points a gun at her. Her husband came out to help, but became the suspect's new target instead.

Video shows woman scream as armed robber holds her up in her own garage in Briar Forest area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Terrifying video shows the moment a robber pointed a gun at a woman at her home on Houston's westside.

The aggravated robbery happened in the 10200 block of Briar Forest Drive on Feb. 11. Houston Police Department's robbery division released the video on Monday, in hopes that someone might recognize the wanted suspect.

Police said the 72-year-old woman was loading a box into her car, which was parked inside her garage, when a man ran up to her from behind with a gun.

The robber was demanding her car keys, HPD said.

In the surveillance video, you can hear the woman scream as the robber makes his demands.

Police said the woman's 75-year-old husband heard her scream and opened the front door to see what happened.

That's when the robber pointed the gun at the husband instead. The suspect demanded the car keys and briefly followed the husband into the house, HPD said.

The suspect took the keys to the couple's black, four-door BMW sedan and drove off, according to police.

Investigators found the BMW unoccupied the next day on a residential street near an apartment complex at 5401 Rampart Street.

The wanted robber is described as a 5'8" Black man in his 20s. Police said he wore black clothing and a dark-colored ski mask during the robbery.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.