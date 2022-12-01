US 290-area shooting victim rushed to surgery after argument leads to shots fired, police say

A man is fighting for his life after an argument between him and four other men ended in a shooting outside of a northwest Houston store, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was critically injured Thursday afternoon when a shooting broke out during an exchange of words in northwest Houston, police said.

The victim pulled up in a car to a convenience store in the 8100 block of W. Tidwell and exchanged words with people who were hanging outside. At some point, the suspect fired his weapon and the victim was shot two times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is in surgery.

While the suspect fled the scene, police said he returned and surrendered to officers.

It's unclear what the argument was over or if the victim and the group of men outside the store knew each other.

Police said they are still working on gathering more information.