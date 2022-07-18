police chase

No officers injured when chase suspect hit Houston police vehicles, HPD says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A carjacking suspect left a trail of damage when he hit a couple of Houston police vehicles, as well as a couple of other automobiles, during a brief pursuit, authorities said on Monday.

The armed man, who wasn't immediately identified, is accused of taking someone's car by force at an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Long Point Road on the city's northwest side.

Houston police said the suspect was the subject of a suspicious person with a gun call that came in moments earlier just before 11 a.m.

The video above is from ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel. Tune into Eyewitness News this afternoon for updates on this developing story.

When officers arrived, the suspect took off and committed the carjacking, police said. A brief pursuit ensued, with the suspect leading police all the way to the 5800 block of San Felipe in Uptown Houston, where HPD said he bailed out of the vehicle and later gave himself up.

No officers were injured, but it was unknown if any other people were hurt.

According to police, a woman who made the original call told a dispatcher that the man was the same one she saw break a window of her home.

The suspect's charges weren't immediately disclosed.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasearrestburglaryhouston police departmentcar chasehigh speed chaseresidential burglarycarjacking
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
2 men in stolen car tried to run deputy over before chase, Pct. 4 says
Officer not charged for death of pedestrian struck during HPD chase
Driver found dead after high-speed chase, deputies say
Jayland Walker's sister opens up about her brother's fatal shooting
TOP STORIES
ERCOT's energy projection shows demand cutting it close Monday
2 sisters shot by woman in Houston's southside, police say
HPD sergeant stops possible mass shooting at the Galleria
Here's why you likely won't get any rain over the next 10 days
Woman charged with intoxicated manslaughter after crash, police say
Life-saving generator gifted to Pct. 4 deputy hurt in ambush shooting
Man shoots people who tried to help woman being assaulted, HPD says
Show More
Man accused of threatening neighbor with shotgun in N. Harris Co.
Emilia Clarke aneurysm: Actress says parts of brain are 'missing'
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
Sen. Ted Cruz calls SCOTUS same-sex marriage ruling 'clearly wrong'
Dozens of vases stolen from gravesites at Baytown cemetery, HCSO says
More TOP STORIES News