17-year-old is 2nd suspect charged in shooting death of taco truck owner in SE Houston: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is now the second person charged in the shooting death of a taco truck owner in southeast Houston, police said.

Roberto Almaguer Garza, 29, was shot and killed on Oct. 13 at 8524 Gulf Freeway. Police said employees were closing for the night when two suspects arrived, demanding money, and a fight ensued, ending with Garza being shot multiple times.

The 17-year-old suspect recently charged with capital murder has been identified as Dominic Griffin.

Two weeks ago, authorities also arrested 21-year-old Jimmie Wayne Daniels, who faces a list of charges relating to the deadly incident.

Daniels was also accused of several other crimes, but it's unclear if Griffin played any role in those.