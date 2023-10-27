The suspect is not only accused of shooting a taco truck owner to death, but police said he was already in jail for other crimes.

Suspect charged in shooting death of SE Houston taco truck owner amongst other crimes, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A two-weeklong robbery spree ended with the murder of a taco truck owner. Now, the suspect accused of these crimes is charged and in custody.

Records show 21-year-old Jimmie Wayne Daniels is currently facing a list of charges ranging from unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and capital murder.

The capital murder charge stems from the Oct. 13 shooting death of 29-year-old Roberto Almaguer Garza in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. at 8524 Gulf Freeway. Police said employees were closing for the night when Daniels got inside the taco truck and demanded money. During the robbery, a scuffle ensued, and Almaguer Garza was shot multiple times.

Authorities said an investigation identified Daniels as the suspect, but he was already in custody for unrelated crimes. On Thursday, he was charged with the deadly shooting.

Court records show that the day before the murder, Daniels allegedly robbed a woman who was working at a taqueria off Gessner in the Braeburn Glen area of southwest Houston.

On top of those two crimes, Daniels is believed to be the same suspect who shot a clerk at a hotel off the Sam Houston Parkway and Westheimer in west Houston on Oct. 1. Video from that incident shows the suspect, later identified as Daniels, acting like a customer and waiting until the lobby cleared.

Once no one was in the lobby, police said the Daniels pulled out a gun, jumped over the counter, and demanded money from the cash drawer. A fight ensued over the gun, but the gun jammed. The suspect fixed the weapon, and the clerk was shot in the stomach.