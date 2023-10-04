Suspect wanted after shooting hotel clerk during scuffle in west Houston, HPD says

Houston police are searching for a suspect they said acted as a hotel customer, only to later rob and shoot the clerk.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area hotel clerk was wounded in a struggle during a robbery, and now police are looking for the suspect.

The incident happened Oct. 1 at about 8 p.m. in a west Houston-area hotel in the 2900 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway S.

Police said the suspect acted like a customer at first and waited until the lobby was cleared.

Once cleared, police said the suspect pulled out a handgun, jumped over the counter, and demanded money from the cash drawer. A brief struggle between the suspect and clerk ensued over the gun.

During that struggle, police say the suspect tried shooting the clerk in the head, but his gun malfunctioned. The suspect fixed the malfunction, and the clerk was shot in the stomach. The condition of the clerk was not immediately known.

Following the shooting, the suspect grabbed cash from the counter and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a Black man between 20 to 30 years of age. He's about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was said to be wearing a multicolored jacket with a pullover, red pants, and a backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).