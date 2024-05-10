25-year-old co-worker accused of shooting man to death in victim's driveway, Harris Co. sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested on Thursday in connection to the alleged murder of a co-worker found shot to death outside his own home, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez identified the suspect as Kevin Brown, 25, who allegedly shot 50-year-old Fidencio Romero to death in the 1330 block of Wimbledon Oaks Drive on May 1.

Gonzalez said approximately 13 shots were fired from an AK-47-type weapon allegedly by Brown.

Officials say Romero's wife reportedly heard several gunshots coming from outside her house shortly before she found her husband shot in his vehicle as he had departed for work.

Authorities believe Brown and Romero had a disagreement at work before the shooting took place.

According to the sheriff's office, a felony murder warrant was issued for Brown, whom a Violent Criminal Apprehension Team took into custody on Thursday.