Video shows suspect rob man outside METRO bus before punching him in the face in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was caught on video stealing from someone about to ride a METRO bus last month before punching them in the face near a southwest Houston parking lot.

Houston police said they need help searching for a man responsible for a robbery with bodily injury at the 10800 block of Beechnut on Feb. 17.

At about 2 p.m., the victim told police he was about to get on a METRO bus when an unknown suspect took the box of American flags he was carrying and his phone.

Officials said the victim repeatedly asked for his things back and followed the suspect across the street to a convenience store parking lot.

That's when the suspect can be seen on surveillance video punching the victim in the face before taking off.

HPD said the suspect fled to a nearby apartment complex.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a camo hoodie and light-colored blue jeans.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

