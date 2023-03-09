Houston police need your help looking for these two suspects caught on surveillance video. They allegedly took 90 cartons of cigarettes and thousands of dollars worth of items.

Men fill backpack with cartons of cigarettes, other items worth about $7,200 at Circle K, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing 90 cartons of cigarettes from a convenience store last month.

Houston Police Department officers said two men walked into Circle K on West 18th Street on Feb. 15. One of them allegedly approached the employee, grabbed her, and forced her to the back office.

Surveillance video shows the suspects filling a backpack and a large box with what police say was about 90 cartons of cigarettes and other items valued at approximately $7,200.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

HPD describes the first suspect as a Black man about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

The second suspect was described as a Black man 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing brown pants and a brown hoodie.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

