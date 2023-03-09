Men fill backpack with cartons of cigarettes, other items worth about $7,200 at Circle K, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing 90 cartons of cigarettes from a convenience store last month.
Houston Police Department officers said two men walked into Circle K on West 18th Street on Feb. 15. One of them allegedly approached the employee, grabbed her, and forced her to the back office.
Surveillance video shows the suspects filling a backpack and a large box with what police say was about 90 cartons of cigarettes and other items valued at approximately $7,200.
The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.
HPD describes the first suspect as a Black man about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing black pants and a black hoodie.
The second suspect was described as a Black man 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing brown pants and a brown hoodie.
Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.
Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
