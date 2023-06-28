N. Houston gas station assault suspect charged after armed husband and wife fight back

An attempted robbery at a gas station on Fulton Street turned into a shootout, leaving one suspect shot and another on the loose, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged assailant who was shot by his victims is now facing charges for the incident, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at 8605 Fulton Street.

Mario Ipnia Duque, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to police.

On the evening of the shooting, officers responded to the gas station on Fulton Street and found a man and a woman holding Duque at gunpoint. Officers said Duque sustained several gunshot wounds and was later taken to the hospital.

The man and woman who held Duque were detained. During an investigation, officers learned that Duque displayed a weapon and threatened to kill the male? victim. Duque then pistol-whipped him. That's when the woman and victim pulled out a gun and shot Duque in self-defense.

Duque remains in the hospital under HPD custody.

HPD said a second suspect was also involved, but he remains on the loose.

