Would-be robber shot outside N. Houston gas station after approaching worker's wife, police say

An attempted robbery at a gas station on Fulton Street turned into a shootout, leaving one suspect shot and another on the loose, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected robber was shot outside of a gas station on the city's northside Tuesday night.

According to Houston police, a woman spotted two armed men exiting separate cars at the gas station on Fulton and Berry Street at about 6:30 p.m.

She told police that she called her husband, who is a store employee, as the men were approaching her car. Police say he then grabbed a gun and went outside with his wife, who was also armed. Investigators believe there was an exchange of gunfire.

One suspect was shot, and the other took off in a green car, possibly a Dodge Charger.

The injured suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Authorities said there were shell casings left behind from at least two guns. SkyEye video shows evidence markers dotting the parking lot.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video to get a better idea of what happened and who they are looking for.

