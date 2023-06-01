Houston police say a man was shot multiple times after two suspects asked if he had a phone. When he said no, several shots were fired.

HPD looking for suspects accused of shooting man after asking him if he had a phone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a man sitting in the bed of his pickup truck in southwest Houston was shot several times when two suspects asked if he had a phone.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at 3150 Dairy Ashford Road, where a 29-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

HPD later discovered the shooting actually happened along Ashford Meadow Drive, just a few blocks away.

Lt. I. Izaguirre with HPD said the victim was in the bed of his truck when two Black men approached him and asked if he had a phone.

"He answered that he didn't have a phone, and at that point, for some reason, they began discharging their firearms towards him, stricking him multiple times," Izaguirre said.

After the shooting, police said the victim was able to drive himself to a nearby gas station on Dairy Ashford Road for help.

He was transported to the hospital, where he is stable yet in critical condition.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, but robbery detectives were at the scene.

Police are still looking for the suspects but don't have a good description. The victim could only say the suspects approached him on foot and didn't notice a car.

Izaguirre said patrol officers describe the location as a "hot area" with high crime activity.

