Man shot in the leg while riding bike on trail in Third Ward, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is recovering after he was shot while riding his bike along a trail in Houston's Third Ward.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday on the Columbia Tap Trail, where it meets Dennis Street.

The victim told Houston police that the shooter came out of nowhere and started running toward him before firing several shots.

One of the bullets hit the man in his 20s in the leg. Six shell casings were found at the scene, police said.

Investigators believe it may have been an attempted robbery, though the suspect didn't get away with anything.

"The complainant thinks maybe that he was trying to get his bike because he was screaming some stuff at him when he was shooting. He was thinking maybe he was going to try and take his bike. That's all he knows," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Police said the suspect took off on foot before anyone could get a description.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.