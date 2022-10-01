Man shot and killed inside pickup truck at apartment complex in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot to death while sitting inside a pickup truck Friday night in southwest Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said at about 10:17 p.m., paramedics responded to an apartment complex on 10215 Beechnut Street.

Upon arrival, responders said they found a man dead sitting inside his truck at The Broadmoor Apartments.

A witness told officers the shooter arrived in another vehicle, got out, and opened fire.

The witness said they heard about two to three gunshots before the suspect allegedly took off, HPD said.

HPD said the man killed was a resident at the apartment complex.

Investigators said they are reviewing surveillance video to get a description of the suspect.