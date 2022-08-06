Man shot in the head after argument at South Central Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the back of the head after an argument at a gas station near South Central Houston early Saturday morning, according to police.

At about 12:15 a.m., the Houston Police Department said officers responded to the 1700 block of Emancipation Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers said a man was found with gunshot wounds in the back of the head.

The victim was riding in a pickup truck with friends when an argument began with the suspect in another truck at a gas station off of Telephone Road, according to HPD.

Investigators said the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots at them, striking the victim.

HPD said the victim was driven to Emancipation Avenue where police officers were flagged down for help.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Officials said they are looking for any surveillance video to learn more about the shooter.