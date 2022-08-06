Man shot during family gathering at apartment complex parking lot in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is hospitalized after being shot during a family gathering at an apartment complex in east Houston late Friday night, police said.

At about 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 670 Maxey Road.

Investigators said a family was having a get-together at the Rollingwood Apartment homes when a Hispanic man they've had trouble with showed up again.

One of the family members was in the parking lot when police said the suspect shot him in the stomach and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He is expected to be OK, according to police.

"(Friday night), he was actually hiding around a corner. The family had a get-together, the complainant that was shot was shot in the stomach. He stepped out in the area of the parking lot, our suspect shot him in the stomach and took off running," HPD Officer Willkens said.

Investigators said they believe they know who the suspect is. They said he was shot at the Rollingwood Apartment homes in the past.