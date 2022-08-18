Wounded man approaches home for help after shooting in northeast Houston, police say

A wounded man managed to ask for help in a northeast Houston neighborhood after he was shot in the foot Wednesday night, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wounded man was hospitalized after police said he approached a home in northeast Houston and asked for help.

Wednesday night Houston police officers responded to the 7400 block of Gleason Road to a shooting call.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said an unknown man approached a home in the area and asked for help.

Officers said they are still working to determine where the shooting took place. They add it's not clear whether the man lives in the neighborhood or not.

