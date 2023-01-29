Argument over woman leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking to track down a man who they say fatally shot another during an argument over a woman in northeast Houston on Saturday.

Houston Police Department officers said they responded to the shooting at 1714 Collingsworth St. near Elysian Street just before 10 p.m.

Authorities said there was an altercation between two men over a woman around noon that day, which led to another argument later that night.

The victim was shot multiple times by the other man, according to police. The man shot reportedly ran across the street, where he collapsed.

Paramedics arrived, and the victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died, HPD said.

Officials said the suspect was gone when police arrived, but they believe they know who they're looking for.

No additional information was provided.

