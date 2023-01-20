Houston homicide detectives investigating in East Little York/Homestead area after man killed

Before Friday's shooting, ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted just one homicide in the last 12 months in that area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide detectives have just information on a black truck to go on after a man was shot to death in northeast Houston on Friday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the deadly shooting in the 11100 block of Spottswood Drive, near Heath Street, which is in the East Little York/Homestead area.

HPD adds that the victim was shot near a residence at about 1:25 p.m.

"Preliminary info is an unknown Black male suspect fled the scene in a black truck," the tweet read.

No other information was given.

However, the same tracking data counted three homicides in that area in 2021, none in 2020, and one in 2019.

