Father of 2 caught in deadly rampage between husband and wife in southeast Houston, police say

WANTED: Rodolfo Hinojosa, 44, now charged with murder in the Nov 20 incident at 10854 Nellsfield Ln.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a case involving lies, murder and possibly an escape out of the country. The victim is a 38-year-old father of two who was caught between a man on a rampage and his wife.The incident started over the weekend in southeast Houston. Police investigators said the suspect texted his wife images and videos of himself burning her clothes in their barbeque pit Saturday.Alberto Carmona went with the woman to her house to take her things. Instead, police said the woman's husband took Carmona's life.Nick lives on Shannon Mills Lane, which is behind where the altercation happened."Nothing really happens out here," he said.Nick's words stand in stark contrast to the scene from Saturday morning, when Carmona's white Chevrolet truck crashed in someone's front yard. He died in the driver's seat after an attack just about a block away."Some of the neighbors said they heard three to four shots, and they did see him get into the vehicle and drive away," a police lieutenant said.Investigators now say Rodolpho Hinojosa shot and stabbed Carmona to death, then fled in a light colored Chevy Tahoe.According to charging documents, Hinojosa told his wife that he was going to leave the U.S., never to return. Then, he stated, "Do you see what happened because of your lies?""Honestly, it has me speechless. I didn't really expect anyone to ever die or have any argument where it could lead to a situation like that over here," Nick said.A small memorial marked the spot where Carmona was found dead.His family described him as a momma's boy, a friend to many, and the life of the party. His sisters, Maria Parras and Jessenia Molina, sent the following statement to ABC13:Anyone with information on Hinojosa is urged to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.