Man found dead in truck with lacerations after crashing into tree in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead Saturday in his pick-up truck after he crashed into a tree in southeast Houston, according to police.It happened at about 2:25 a.m. on Nellsfield Lane and Wimberly Canyon.Officers said they are not sure how the man died, but neighbors heard gunshots before the crash.When police arrive to the scene, they said they found the man dead with a gunshot wound. Police noticed the victim also had lacerations on his head and arm, so it was unclear if the man died from being shot or stabbed.The man lived about a half block away.The investigation was ongoing.