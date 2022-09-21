Investigation underway after man found fatally shot in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death behind a business in southwest Houston, according to police.

Wednesday afternoon, police said they received a call about a person down in the 3800 block of Fondren Road, near Westpark Road.

The man was found fatally shot behind a business in the area.

At this time, police said they did not have a description of the suspect involved.

