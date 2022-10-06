Man's body found in burned building on Redford Street in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a gruesome discovery that was made Tuesday inside a burned building in southeast Houston.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

According to a tweet from HPD, they received a call at about 12:20 p.m. about a man found dead inside a burned building at 1221 Redford Street.

Details surrounding the man's death were not immediately released.

This is the latest incident to have taken place along Redford Street.

On Oct. 1, a massive fire at an apartment complex on Redford Street forced residents to evacuate. The large blaze burned through 12 units, investigators said. But the cause remains unknown.

Days later, on Oct. 3, Redford Apartment managers were ready to serve an eviction when they found a body decomposing, wrapped in blankets, inside a coat closet.

Eyewitness News learned that since the body was badly decomposed with no obvious sign of how the person died, the police department is officially calling it a suspicious death.