Man breaks windows to save residents from massive apartment fire in southeast Houston

A massive fire forced residents to evacuate an apartment complex at 1201 Redford Street on Saturday, according to Houston firefighters.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive apartment fire forced residents to evacuate overnight in southeast Houston.

Overnight on Saturday, crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at 1201 Redford Street.

Houston TranStar cameras captured the flames that could be seen from the Gulf Freeway while multiple first responders swarmed the area.

One man said he was woken up this morning after being told there was an apartment fire nearby. He said he broke through residents' windows in attempt to rescue them.

"My granny as like, 'Are there people in the building?' So, I was like, 'I have to get them out,'" one man said. "The (firefighters) weren't here yet. They got here after I came back around the building. I took off from where we stay, and then around the building."

A woman told ABC13 the fire started in her apartment was shaken up after she escaped the flames.

She told ABC13 she doesn't remember how she got out of the building and is worried about her dog that is possibly still in the building, along with memorials such as wedding photos with her late husband.

It is unclear what exactly led to the fire, and how many people were displaced.

This is a developing story.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.