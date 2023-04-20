Police said the man was shot multiple times while standing in the garage at about 2:42 a.m. Sunday. By the time his family heard the gunfire, the victim had already been shot down.

22-year-old wanted for murder in 2021 shooting death of man in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted in connection with the 2021 shooting death of another man has been charged with murder for his alleged role in the crime, police said.

On Thursday, police shared a release to the public, asking for help to find 22-year-old Marlon Moises Garcia.

The shooting happened at about 3:05 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2021, at 12325 Hillcroft Ave. Authorities said there was a gathering at the home when a fight broke out, and 33-year-old Luis Garcia was fatally shot. Multiple people were reported to be present during the events leading up to the shooting and some witnesses reported hearing gunshots after the altercation in the front yard. The suspects also fled the scene.

In an investigation into the scene, Marlon Garcia was named a person of interest wanted for questioning. Further investigation led to Marlon Garcia being charged in October 2022 for the crime.

Houston police said detectives have exhausted all efforts to find him and are turning to the public for help.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call HPD at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.