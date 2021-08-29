Man shot to death while standing in home's garage in southwest Houston, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting that killed a man as he was standing in a home's garage in southwest Houston early Sunday morning.Officer E. Pavel with the Houston Police Department said authorities received a call around 2:42 a.m. about the shooting that happened in the 12300 block of Hillcroft Avenue.When police arrived, Pavel said they found the victim who had been shot multiple times in the stomach area. Officials said the man, who they believe was in his early 30s, was shot four to six times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Family members said the shooting happened while the victim was outside in the garage area of the home. They told police they heard four to five gunshots and when they ran out of the house, the victim was already down.Additionally, Pavel said he believes someone walked up to the victim and opened fire, ruling out the chances of it being a drive-by shooting.The family of the victim said they weren't able to see a suspect. It's unclear if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS, or HPD's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.