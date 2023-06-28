5 people killed in at least 8 shootings in 12-hour period across Houston area

Law enforcement officers were busy across the Houston area overnight. An 18-year-old playing video games and a woman at a housing facility for vulnerable families were among the victims.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement officers were busy across the Houston area overnight. There were at least eight reported shootings in a 12-hour period, and five of them were deadly.

Man found dead on Walters Road

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to an incident in the 14600 block of Walters Road at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, deputies found a man dead with a possible gunshot wound.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Woman shot at Stafford hotel

A woman who was shot five times drove herself to a gas station for help in a car that belongs to the alleged shooter, according to Houston police.

One of the store clerks called police, and the woman was rushed to a hospital. She is in critical condition.

Investigators believe it started at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday as a car burglary at a Stafford motel. The victim told police she went to check on her car after she woke up, and that's when she found a woman inside.

That's when the woman allegedly shot her. The victim drove away in the shooter's car and wound up at the gas station on Wilcrest and US-59, police said.

HPD said they found a gun at the scene and are questioning a woman who fits the description of the suspect.

18-year-old shot and killed in Dayton drive-by

An 18-year-old playing video games was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting at a mobile home in a Dayton neighborhood overnight, according to deputies.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said dispatch received 911 calls about multiple shots fired in a neighborhood on a dead-end dirt road off FM-1413, just south of Highway 90, at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found a young man with a gunshot wound to the back. The 18-year-old was taken to Memorial Hermann via Life Flight, where he was later pronounced dead.

LCSO identified the victim as Gerardo Olivares Mancha. He recently graduated from Dayton High School.

Investigators said there were four people inside the mobile home at the time of the shooting -- a mother, her 16-year-old daughter, 20-year-old daughter, and 18-year-old son.

Captain David Meyers with the LCSO Criminal Investigation Division said no one else was hurt, despite multiple shots going through the home, including many shots into the mother's bedroom and living room.

Investigators believe more than one weapon was used, and one of the guns was high-caliber. Meyers said the fatal gunshot went through the house, through a gaming chair, and into the victim's back.

As for why the shots were fired in the first place, deputies believe the attack was targeted, but say it's possible it was a case of a mistaken address.

"This area is a little off the beating path. It is a dirt road, gravel road. It is a dead-end road as well, which does lead us to kind of believe that this possibly was a targeted house," Meyers said. "Whether it was the actual target house, or the wrong house and somebody got the wrong information, because there's many little cut-off roads out here. It's easy to get confused about where you're at."

Meyers said a witness reported seeing a pickup truck leave the area after the shooting. It's unclear how many people were inside the truck.

Woman shot while walking to store on Dunlap Street

HPD said a woman in her late 20s was shot in the buttocks on Dunlap Street, and the victim believes she knows who the suspect is.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 12500 block of Dunlap Street.

Police said the woman was walking from her apartment, going to the store, when a female suspect passed her.

As they crossed paths, the suspect reportedly told the victim to "stay away from my man."

The victim ignored the suspect and continued to walk, and that's when she was shot, HPD said.

She is expected to be OK.

Deadly shooting during possible drug deal outside taqueria on Mesa Road

HPD responded to a shooting call at a taqueria at 8800 Mesa Road just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD said the victim had purchased food and was sitting in the car with his cousin. The victim got out of the car to get salsa, and that's when he began exchanging words with the suspect.

Police said at some point, they got into a fistfight, which escalated to the deadly shooting. HPD said the victim was armed, but it doesn't appear that he fired any shots back at the suspect.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses.

In a later update, HPD said they believe the suspect and the victim were meeting for a narcotics transaction. They said narcotics were found inside the vehicle the victim and the cousin were in.

Investigators described the suspect involved as a Black male with an afro and a thin build, likely 19 to 25 years old. He was wearing a black shirt with white lettering, black slacks/khakis, and possibly green boxers, HPD said.

Man found shot in front yard on Beldart Street

HPD said a man was shot in the front yard of a home in the 5900 block of Beldart Street off Crestmont on Houston's southside just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators later said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital, but no further details were provided about what led up to the shooting.

Woman shot and killed on Hammerly Boulevard

A woman was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the city's Spring Branch area at the Adele and Ber Piper Family Place, which is a so-called supportive housing facility for vulnerable families. At about 6:43 p.m., HPD tweeted that officers were at the scene of the shooting at 7600 Hammerly.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said the shooting happened in an apartment on the building's third floor. Details surrounding what led to the shooting remain unknown, but police said a 7-year-old was also present at the time, and a caller reported the suspect being a man.

The relationship between the woman and the child was not known.

Police are still working to find surveillance and witnesses in order to find out who the suspect is and what happened.

Would-be robber shot on Fulton Street

A suspected robber was shot outside of a gas station on the city's northside on Tuesday night.

According to HPD, a woman spotted two armed men exiting separate cars at the gas station on Fulton and Berry Street at about 6:30 p.m.

She told police that she called her husband, who is a store employee, as the men were approaching her car. Police say he then grabbed a gun and went outside with his wife, who was also armed. Investigators believe there was an exchange of gunfire.

One suspect was shot, and the other took off in a green car, possibly a Dodge Charger.

The injured suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Authorities said there were shell casings left behind from at least two guns. SkyEye video shows evidence markers dotting the parking lot.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video to get a better idea of what happened and who they are looking for.

