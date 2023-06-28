7-year-old present when woman shot to death at home for vulnerable families, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to piece together the details of a shooting that killed a woman in northwest Houston Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the city's Spring Branch area at the Adele and Ber Piper Family Place, which is a so-called supportive housing facility for vulnerable families. At about 6:43 p.m., HPD tweeted that officers were at the scene of the shooting at 7600 Hammerly.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said the shooting happened in an apartment on the building's third floor. Details surrounding what led to the shooting remain unknown, but police said a 7-year-old was also present at the time, and a caller reported the suspect being a man.

The relationship between the woman and the child was not known.

Police are still working to find surveillance and witnesses in order to find out who the suspect is and what happened.

The shooting falls under the Afton Village and Pine Terrace area in ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker,which is home to 14,000 people.

Data shows that there have been seven homicides in this area in the last 12 months.

