Houston police said they found a gun at the scene and are questioning a woman who fits the description of the suspect.

Woman in critical condition after being shot 5 times by suspected car burglar at Stafford hotel: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who was shot five times drove herself to a gas station for help in a car that belongs to the alleged shooter, according to Houston police.

One of the store clerks called police, and the woman was rushed to a hospital. She is in critical condition.

Investigators said this is all believed to have started at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday as a car burglary at a Stafford motel. The victim says she woke up in her motel room and went to check on her car.

That's when she found a woman inside who allegedly shot her. The victim drove away injured in the shooter's car and wound up at the gas station on Wilcrest and US-59, police said.

