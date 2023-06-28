Liberty County deputies investigating deadly shooting in Dayton neighborhood off Highway 90

It appeared that the glass front door of the home was shattered. Evidence markers were scattered around the front of the house.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are working a deadly shooting investigation well into the morning in a neighborhood off Highway 90 in Dayton.

While there aren't many details available, an ABC13 crew at the scene watched investigators go in and out of a mobile home, taking pictures inside and outside.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency at the homicide scene.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood on a dead-end dirt road off FM-1413, just south of Highway 90.

ABC13's Courtney Carpenter spoke to a deputy who said someone who should be able to provide information would be at the scene soon.

The deputy wasn't able to confirm any details, but did say she expects investigators to be working the scene for most of the day.

It was unclear who was shot or what led up to the deadly shooting.

ABC13 will update this post when more information becomes available.

