Gang member wanted, accused of stealing cars in Houston, including legendary MLB player's vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is looking for a known gang member who is accused of stealing several cars and leading police on a chase that later ended in a crash with multiple people injured.

Police have accused 33-year-old Juan Luna of stealing the cars. Court documents alleged he was also involved in the theft of baseball hall of famer Reggie Jackson's 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat.

Jackson said his car was stolen on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in downtown Houston. Detectives spoke with the person who reported the car stolen at an apartment complex and discovered a blue Ford sedan was involved in the theft.

Earlier in the morning on the same day, the Texas Medical Center Police Department was investigating a case involving the same sedan that stole a Dodge Ram 1500 truck from a parking garage. A witness said the car rammed through the parking gate with the sedan in order to exit with the stolen truck.

Court documents state that detectives reviewed surveillance video of the theft, which showed the suspect had tattoos in several places.

Detectives later discovered the same blue Ford sedan was involved in another car theft at a dealership.

Following an investigation, the detectives made contact with Luna and asked for a voluntary statement. Court documents show detectives initially told Luna he had a witness. Luna was asked to meet with officers at the police department but said he did not feel comfortable.

Luna then met with detectives at a local Burger King in the parking lot. Detectives said Luna was free to leave at any time, and they asked to see his tattoos, to which he complied. During this conversation, Luna admitted to entering the parking garage the morning the truck was stolen with the accomplice. Police then arrived on the scene, and Luna fled from the officers.

Officers attempted to chase Luna but were unable to follow him. Court documents show Luna was driving at a high rate of speed. Moments later, a bystander told the officers that a crash had occurred down the road.

It was later determined that Luna crashed into multiple cars. The court documents show that several people were injured. The accomplice is not named by detectives in court documents, however, Luna referred to him as "Roy."

Luna has been charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, and felony theft.

Crime Stoppers Houston is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

