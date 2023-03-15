In February, two officers responded to a welfare check call for a man in crisis. The video above shows moments before and after the incident.

HPD body cam video shows what happened before and after officers shot suspect who stabbed them

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department released video of a February shooting in which a man was killed after allegedly stabbing two police officers in the face.

At about 9 a.m. on Feb. 18, officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 13300 block of Agarita Lane, where Jon Cuong Tran Lee, as identified by police, was reported to be in crisis. When officers arrived, they communicated with family members and tried to communicate with Lee.

One of the videos released on Wednesday shows an officer talking with a family member who walked out of the home on Agarita Lane. The family member then tells the police, "My brother, he's sick. He's mental; you can't leave him here. There's no possible way."

The family member added they have been trying to help Lee.

"I don't know what he's capable of, right? It's just crazy," the family member said.

The man then says he snuck out of the house because Lee allegedly took his grandparents' and mom's phones and had them sit in the living room.

After talking with Lee's brother, police approach the home and knock on the front door, to which Lee answers. Officer Nguyen then spoke with Lee and his mother before the video cuts off.

As officers attempted to detain Lee, police said he pulled out a knife and stabbed them. One officer then fired his weapon, hitting Lee.

In another video, Officer Eko is seen running out of the home, yelling, "I got stabbed. Shots fired!"

While treating his injuries, Eko tells other responding officers, "(Lee) stabbed me."

Another officer is heard asking, "How's your neck?"

Eko told other officers that Lee was still in the house. By the time HFD arrived, Lee was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers Eko and Nguyen were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released. They were placed on administrative leave, per HPD policy.

The incident remains under investigation.