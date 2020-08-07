worker death

Worker dies in tunnel during apparent worksite accident in NE Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A worker at a construction site in northeast Harris County has died while in a tunnel, HFD confirmed Friday.

The incident happened late this morning in the area of Water Works Way and Timber Forest Drive, which is in the area of the Northeast Water Purification Plant.

While it's not immediately known what is being built, a Houston firefighter at the scene told an ABC13 crew a rescue call has transitioned into a recovery effort.

Other details of the worker's death were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back with this post for all updates.
