A magistrate judge decided to not release the young murder suspect to family members on Monday.

14-year-old suspect in Houston Farmers Market deadly shooting to remain in custody, judge says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen accused in the death of a Houston Farmers Market employee is to remain in custody after appearing before a judge for the first time on Monday.

The 14-year-old is charged with capital murder following the deadly June 6 shooting at the farmers market in the Greater Heights on Airline Drive.

Authorities said he and another teen shot and killed 36-year-old Damon Price while trying to steal a golf cart.

Price, who worked an early shift at the farmers market, allegedly confronted the teens, and they shot him at least four times, investigators said.

Because the alleged killer is 14, he is not being identified. According to sources, the teen turned himself in with his mother.

As for the other teen allegedly involved in Price's murder, police said they're not looking for anyone else. But there is no word yet on whether a second teen has been charged.

During Monday's detention hearing, a magistrate judge determined the 14-year-old cannot be released to his family members.

The suspect's grandmother was there to testify, saying they would watch over him at all times, he wouldn't be allowed out after a 9:30 p.m. curfew, and wouldn't have access to guns. But in the end, the judge said due to the severity of the capital murder charge, the teen would stay in jail.

Defense attorney Douglas Loper pointed out that the teen had no criminal history. He spoke to ABC13 about how he felt following the hearing.

"Disappointed but not too much surprised," Loper said. "It's obviously a very serious allegation. We're going to take it day by day. It's a lot for a 14-year-old, obviously."

The teen will be back in court on June 24, where a judge will once again decide whether to release him into the custody of his mother and grandmother.

