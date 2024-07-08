HPD employee drowned on his way to work during Beryl storms, Mayor John Whitmire says

HPD employee Russell Richardson drowned while driving into flood conditions on the way to work near Houston Ave amid Beryl, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced another death due to Hurricane Beryl in the United States on Monday.

During a news conference, Whitmire said a civilian employee of the Houston Police Department died while driving into flood conditions on his way to work Monday morning.

Whitmire said the worker's vehicle submerged in water near Houston Avenue and I-45 when Hurricane Beryl made its way across the city.

The mayor noted that the man called HPD for help but ultimately drowned. He said he was a tier one employee, or an essential worker.

Acting Chief Larry Satterwhite confirmed that 54-year-old Russell Richardson, an information security officer, drowned after being caught in the flood waters. Richardson's wife shared a photo of him with ABC13.

"I am deeply saddened to report we lost a member of our HPD family (Monday) while he was en route to work during the hurricane," Satterwhite posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We ask everyone to keep Russell's family - his wife and children- and his coworkers and friends in your prayers."

In an unrelated case nearby, authorities rescued a driver stuck in a high-water spot on North Main Street near I-45.

HPD said a passerby saw the man in his vehicle on the bridge over the bayou. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators said it's unclear if he drove into the high water and stopped or had a medical emergency.

Officials said five other people also died after trees fell on top of homes across the Houston area as Beryl lashed southeast Texas on Monday morning.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the first incident happened in the Atascocita area, and the second incident happened in the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood in north Harris County.

Montgomery County revealed to ABC13 about three deaths from fallen trees. However, Jason Millsaps, the director of the county's emergency management office, didn't disclose the locations of those fatalities.

