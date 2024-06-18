Police investigating Enterprise Rent-a-Car worker's death after he was found stabbed in Lake Jackson

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Lake Jackson are investigating the murder of an Enterprise Rent-a-Car employee after they say he was found stabbed on Monday.

The Lake Jackson Police Department said at about 6 a.m., officers responded to a call of a man sleeping in front of a business along the 145 block of Oyster Creek Drive.

"When they arrived, police said they found the man dead from a stab wound. It is the city's first murder of the year," Lt. Roy Welch said.

On Tuesday, officials identified the victim as 26-year-old Isaiah Kane Williams, who was near his workplace when he was stabbed.

Williams' family described him as the "best brother and son" and called this a "senseless murder."

Lake Jackson PD identified the main suspect in Williams' death as 45-year-old Bear Douglas Norton of South Carolina, who's in custody on an unrelated felony burglary charge with a bond set at $400,000.

The suspect's motive remains unclear, but police said Norton had been in the Lake Jackson area for only a short time.

Police added there was no indication of Williams and Norton knowing each other. The homicide case remains under investigation.

Enterprise Rent-a-Car sent ABC13 the following statement regarding the employee's death:

"We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence in our community. We are heartbroken this tragic event resulted in the loss of a team member's life and mourn with our team and the family. We are actively cooperating with local law enforcement in their investigation."

