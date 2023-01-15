1 killed, several injured after mass shooting at club parking lot in NW Harris County, deputies say

One person was killed, and four people were hospitalized after several shots were fired at a club in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed, and four people were hospitalized after more than 50 shots were fired at a club in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

On Sunday at about 2 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the parking lot of a club at 5121 FM 1960 Road.

When deputies arrived, five people, two men and three women, were shot and transported to the hospital.

Investigators said one of the men died from his injuries at the hospital. The other four survivors, who investigators believe are in their 20s, are in stable condition.

Multiple people reportedly rolled up in a car, got out, and began shooting at patrons who were standing outside of the club near a food truck. Investigators said at least one AK47 was used.

ABC13 asked Sheriff Ed Gonzalez if deputies believe this was a targeted shooting.

"If the information is correct, that somebody exited from a vehicle and began opening fire, then that's probably a good indicator that they were coming with purpose and maybe it was targeted at somebody. Maybe there was some type of beef before inside the club that spilled out. At this point we don't know that," Gonzalez said.

Dozens of evidence markers were visible at the scene and at least four cars were hit by bullets. ABC13 crews saw investigators confiscate a large firearm from one of the cars parked there. They said it was part of standard procedure and will return it to the owner if they are found to not be related to the shooting and does not have a felony.

Deputies are working to locate surveillance video and witnesses, most of whom left the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.