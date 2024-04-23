Woman kicked ex-boyfriend out before she was found shot to death in Alief, her son tells ABC13

Rosenda Garcia's son said she kicked her ex-boyfriend out before she was shot and killed near 7th Street in Alief on Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Detectives believe a woman's ex-boyfriend is involved in her death after she was found shot in her car in Alief over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Houston Police Department found a 52-year-old woman shot to death in her car on the 11900 block of 7th Street at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a man walked up to her car, fired several shots, and fled in a white Jeep Renegade.

The victim's son has identified her as Rosenda Garcia.

Daniel Gonzalez said he recently learned his mother kicked her boyfriend out of the apartment days before she was killed. ABC13 is not naming him because he has not been charged, and as of right now, police say detectives are just looking to speak to him.

"My mom is a very kind and innocent person, and she has been her entire life," Gonzalez said. "I walked her to her car from my apartment, gave her a hug and kiss, and we spoke about what we were going to do the next day, Sunday. We were going to meet up at her apartment. She got in a car, and that was the last time I saw her, touched her."

Gonzalez said his mother's ex-boyfriend won't answer his calls, and he said he hasn't been to work.

While he doesn't have any domestic violence-related charges, Gonzalez said his mother's boyfriend at the time called the police on himself last year.

"He was having one of his emotional episodes, and I guess didn't know how to react," Gonzalez said. "He pulled out a gun. (He) didn't threaten my mom, but he was holding the handle and looking at it and saying, 'I don't know what to do with this; I may do something crazy.'"

According to Gonzalez, he was never charged, and the officers recommended he seek professional help.

Houston police told ABC13 that detectives want to speak with him, but Gonzalez said that may be difficult because he believes he's in Mexico.

Gonzalez and his family have been actively posting on social media, and people have reached out to him about his possible whereabouts there.

"I'm aware there is a process they have to follow, authorities, but I want a resolution as fast as possible," Gonzalez said, "I am her one and only son. I want him caught and charged, and I want him to pay for what he did."

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Garcia's family is accepting donations to help with funeral expenses.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, X and Instagram.