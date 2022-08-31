2nd suspect charged with murder of 8-year-old boy in E. Harris Co. drive-by shooting

Denzel Jordan Perkins has been arrested as the suspect in a drive-by shooting that left 8-year-old Paul Vasquez dead, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

CLOVERLEAF, Texas (KTRK) -- A second suspect has been arrested in the deadly drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old boy earlier this summer in east Harris County.

Jalonie Floyd Ernest, 21, is charged with murder in the death of Paul Vasquez.

The 8-year-old was shot and killed inside his Cloverleaf-area home on June 12, 2022.

Investigators believe Ernest was the shooter in the deadly drive-by.

Officials said Paul was not the intended target. Instead, investigators believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

Earlier this month, 26-year-old Denzel Jordan Perkins was arrested for his role in the shooting. Investigators believe he was the getaway driver in the shooting.

Instead of getting prison time, Perkins was given another year of probation after he reportedly violated conditions.

Records show Perkins has had prior arrests for burglary and drug possession. His probation for the charge of felon in possession of a firearm was extended in January 2022.

Prior booking photos of Denzel Jordan Perkins. Texas Dept. of Public Safety

Investigators made an urgent call to the public in the days after Paul's murder to find his killer or killers. Photos of a gray Kia Optima with front-end damage became the centerpiece of the investigation.

A gas station surveillance camera spotted the vehicle near the scene.

According to deputies, Paul was in bed in the front of his family's home in the 13800 block of McNair when nine to 10 shots hit the residence. He then got up and told his mother he had been shot before becoming unresponsive, Sgt. Jason Brown said.

Paul's mother and two brothers were inside the home, but were not hit.