Houston man getting little answers to fix birth certificate with 'Infant' as first name

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Christopher Barnett is supposed to look forward to becoming a father with a baby due soon.

But the Houston man told ABC13 that an error beyond his control committed 23 years ago at his birth is making it almost impossible for him to acquire the necessary documents to support his new family.

According to Barnett, Memorial Hermann issued a birth certificate with the first name "Infant," a mistake he didn't realize until after graduating college.

"It's been a rollercoaster," Barnett said. "I've been trying to go through the process, but every time, I get turned around."

What he's referring to is getting an identification card and changing his name, which can be easy for most but not for Barnett.

"I haven't been able to get a job or work since I graduated. I can't provide for anything," Barnett said.

According to him, he attempted to correct his birth certificate through Texas Health and Human Services, but they informed him that he needed his documentation notarized.

The issue, he said, is you need an ID for that. He can't get one with "Infant" as his name and then file a name change because his Social Security card has Christopher as his name.

"At times, I want to give up," he admitted. "I have been stressing. I have a kid on the way, and I don't know if I can even get in the hospital to see my kid. I need an ID to get into the hospital."

ABC13 contacted Texas Health and Human Services to see if we could help and the hospital to see how the mistake happened.

As of Friday, Eyewitness News has yet to receive a response.

