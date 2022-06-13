child shot

7-year-old dead after multiple shots fired on home in E. Harris County

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old is dead after being wounded in a drive-by shooting while inside his bedroom in east Harris County.

The sheriff's office's homicide unit said that authorities were called to 13800 McNair in the Cloverleaf area at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday after someone inside a silver car pulled up to a trailer home and fired multiple shots.

The child was in bed in the front of the home at the time of the shooting. He then got up and told his mother he had been shot before becoming unresponsive, said Sgt. Jason Brown.

The boy was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died.

Officials interviewed the family to find out what may have caused someone to shoot at the home, but at this time, a motive is unknown.

The child was home at the time with his mother and two brothers, but he was the only one who was hit.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video.

