Foul play believed to be involved after man's body found wrapped, decomposed near Buffalo Bayou: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to identify a man after his body was found wrapped up near Buffalo Bayou on Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department said someone made the discovery at about 6:20 p.m. on Commerce Street near a courthouse and the bayou, between Austin and San Jacinto streets.

A Harris County Precinct 1 Constable deputy was flagged down, and paramedics responded, pronouncing the man dead.

Officers reportedly found the man's body in an advanced state of decomposition and under a pile of brush.

The medical examiner's office has not yet determined the man's identity or his cause of death.

Accoridng to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, foul play is believed to be involved.