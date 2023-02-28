Firefighters said strong winds caused the flames to spread quickly. The Red Cross is assisting between 50 and 70 people who were displaced from their homes.

Families left without homes after apartment fire destroys 20 units on Houston's westside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire ripped through an apartment complex on Houston's westside overnight, displacing dozens of people.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Monday at the Cozumel Apartments in the 6400 block of Sierra Blanca Drive near Westpark Tollway and Highway 6.

Firefighters said they received about 12 calls about the fire in one of the buildings.

Officials said strong winds caused the flames to spread quickly. In total, 20 units were damaged.

Thankfully, all of the residents were able to make it out OK.

One resident told ABC13 he was sleeping when the fire broke out.

"By the time I woke up I saw my whole apartment in smoke. I couldn't bring anything else," Kabil Ajetunmobi said. "I'm happy I'm out. I'm so happy that I got out, that I'm alive."

The Red Cross is assisting between 50 and 70 people who were displaced from their homes.

The fire marshal's office is investigating what sparked the flames.