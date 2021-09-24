Grandfather stops suspects from stealing Amazon delivery van, HPD video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston grandfather foiled two robbers who tried to take an Amazon delivery van, and it was all caught on video.It happened in the 200 block of Garrotsville in north Houston in June, but we are just now learning about it because Houston Police just released the surveillance video.In the video, you can see the Amazon delivery driver was in the middle of dropping off a package at Mo Flores' home when the two men ran up to him and threatened the driver with a gun. Surveillance video released by HPD shows the driver back away from the vehicle and the suspects hopping into the van."When the gentleman in the Amazon truck parked here in my driveway, that's when they ambushed him," said Flores.While that was happening, neighbor Abraham Martinez happened to be in his SUV with his wife. The soft spoken grandfather took action. Video captured the moment the brave neighbor used his own vehicle to block the van in the driveway to prevent the suspects from driving off. That's when the van backed into the neighbor's SUV, attempting to somehow still escape the driveway.Trapped and unable to move, the suspects both got out of the van and ran away, according to police."Amazon should say 'Sir, can we fix your truck, at least?' They bashed in his whole quarter panel. I told him 'Maybe you should get an estimate and send it to Amazon,'" said Flores.Martinez told Eyewitness News this heroic act was in honor of his late granddaughter, Ava, who was murdered in 2016 while walking with her mother. Ava was only 4 years old.He said since the murder, he has been trying to be more active when he sees bad things happen."When I saw the guys, I was reminded of what happened to my daughter and granddaughter, and I wanted to stop them," said Martinez.Police described one of the suspects as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 30. He stands at about 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 to 190 pounds. Police said a unique detail about this suspect is his cross tattoo next to his left eye, along with other facial tattoos.The second suspect had a similar description. Police said he also ranges from 25 to 30 years of age, stands at about 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 180 to 190 pounds. This suspect also has numerous tattoos throughout his body.If you know anything regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.