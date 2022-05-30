Fire burns north Houston home in neighborhood near where 17-year-old shot to death a week ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at a home near where a 17-year-old was found shot to death a week before.Crews arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m. after a house fire call located at 1329 East 35th Street.The fire was heavy at the front of the home, but was quickly put out once crews arrived, District Chief Kevin Carley said. HFD Arson Division was also called.There was no one inside the home at the time.According to neighbors nearby, the home was near a crime scene from just the week before.On May 22, police responded to a shooting on E. 36th Street but were alerted of a separate crime scene six miles away, where the unidentified 17-year-old was found shot to death on the 1300 block of East 35th Street.A suspect has since been arrested in connection with that shooting.It is unclear whether the fire and the shooting are related.