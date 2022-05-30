house fire

Fire burns north Houston home in neighborhood near where 17-year-old shot to death a week ago

EMBED <>More Videos

Home near where 17 year old was found shot to death catches fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at a home near where a 17-year-old was found shot to death a week before.

Crews arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m. after a house fire call located at 1329 East 35th Street.

The fire was heavy at the front of the home, but was quickly put out once crews arrived, District Chief Kevin Carley said. HFD Arson Division was also called.

There was no one inside the home at the time.

According to neighbors nearby, the home was near a crime scene from just the week before.

On May 22, police responded to a shooting on E. 36th Street but were alerted of a separate crime scene six miles away, where the unidentified 17-year-old was found shot to death on the 1300 block of East 35th Street.

A suspect has since been arrested in connection with that shooting.

It is unclear whether the fire and the shooting are related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston fire departmentcrimefiredisasterhouse fireshootingarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Woman in her 80s killed in house fire in N. Harris County
2 children killed in Galveston apartment fire, authorities say
Woman dies in home fire after going back to save boyfriend, HCFMO says
2 people dead in house fire in NW Harris County
TOP STORIES
Victim in late teens shot in head during drug sale, deputies say
New photos show tattoos as search for escaped inmate enters 3rd week
Hundreds gather for Memorial Day service at Houston National Cemetery
Man attempts to lure teens with cookies, Memorial Village police say
1 killed in shooting at convenience store in SE Houston, HPD says
Hundreds more flights canceled, disrupting Memorial Day weekend
Agatha almost a category 3 hurricane, no impacts expected for Texas
Show More
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky tonight
Kody Clemens, youngest son of Roger Clemens, gets called up to majors
Meet the Houston-born Boston Celtic whose mom is a NASA engineer
Driver takes off on foot after hitting and killing bicyclist
Gunshot victim was behind wheel when motorcyclist hit and killed
More TOP STORIES News