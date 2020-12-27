SE Houston house explosion spreads fire to nearby homes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department received a call Sunday about a house explosion in southeast Houston.

It happened on Doulton Drive around 11:13 a.m.

Authorities said a person called to report a gas leak. Shortly after, the house blew up.

They said a car also caught on fire, and the fire appeared to have started spreading to other homes.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the explosion.

Authorities have no reported any injuries or deaths.
