Suspect charged, wanted days after man shot and killed in Houston's Greater Third Ward, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting suspect has been charged but is still on the loose days after a man was killed in Houston's Greater Third Ward area.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

On Saturday, 44-year-old Edward Domon Brown was charged with murder after being accused of killing 37-year-old Horatio Rodriguez Harris on Aug. 17.

The Houston Police Department released photos of Brown on Monday.

Edward Domon Brown, 44, is wanted and charged in the fatal shooting of a man on Tierwester Street on Aug. 17. (Left: Brown's driver's license photo; Right: Mugshot from 2018)

Houston police said the deadly shooting happened at 3700 Tierwester near Cleburne Street.

Investigators said Brown and Harris knew each other and had recently been arguing.

On the day of the shooting, HPD tweeted an image of the scene, saying they were being assisted by University of Houston police, Texas Southern University police, and Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office.

Officers found Harris with multiple gunshot wounds, and the Houston Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Brown took off in a white vehicle immediately after shots were fired.

The shooting happened in the University of Houston area, which, according to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety tracker, is home to about 13,000 people. Data shows there have been three homicides in the area in the last 12 months.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts or in this case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

RELATED: HPD investigating man's shooting death in Houston's Third Ward