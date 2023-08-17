HPD investigating man's shooting death in Houston's Third Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into the fatal shooting of a man in Houston's Greater Third Ward Area.

At about 2:53 p.m. Thursday, the Houston Police Department tweeted that homicide investigators were responding to a man's shooting death at 3700 Tierwester near Cleburne Street. Police said the shooting happened at about 12:40 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately released, but police said more information will be provided.

HPD also tweeted an image of the scene, stating that they're being assisted by Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office, UH police, and Texas Southern University police.

The shooting happened in the University of Houston area, which, according to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety tracker, is home to about 13,000 people. Data shows there have been three homicides in the area in the last 12 months.

We will continue to update this store as more information becomes available.